Fatal crash involving tractor and SUV closes SR 39 near SR 236 in Danville

Posted 5:35 pm, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 05:44PM, May 31, 2017

DANVILLE, Ind. – A man died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle struck a tractor head-on in Danville.

State Road 39 has been shut down in the area as a result.

Hendricks County deputies say the serious accident occurred on State Road 39, just north of State Road 236.

Crews at the scene tell CBS4 the tractor was driving on the correct side of the road at the time of the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

