IMPD searches for man missing for a week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Friends and family of Greg Perry are desperately searching for him.

Perry, 55, was last seen leaving his office in the 6400 block of Carrollton Avenue on May 25 at 3 p.m. Friends say his son is graduating from North Central High School tonight, and he would never miss his son’s graduation.

This morning friends and family canvased the neighborhood in the vicinity of 17th Street and College Avenue near the Kennedy King Memorial statue.

Perry drives a dark green 2002 Mazda Miata with Native American license plate NA1595. The vehicle’s passenger side door is smashed in. Police say Perry appears to be suffering from untreated depression, and he has attempted suicide in the past. The last time he tried to commit suicide, he purchased a gun and traveled to Brown County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD missing persons line at 317-327-6160 or the police non-emergency line at 317-327-3811.