Colts' David Parry sentenced to 2 years probation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A plea agreement by David Parry has resulted in the Indianapolis Colts’ veteran defensive lineman being sentenced to two years of probation.

The sentence was announced by the Marciopa County Superior Court and a result of Parry pleading guilty to reduced charges of disorderly conduct and attempted unlawful means of transportation from an alcohol-related arrest Feb. 25 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Among other things, Parry was arrested for stealing a golf cart while drunk.

Parry, a 2015 fifth-round draft pick, is going through offseason work with the Colts. He has started all 32 regular-season games at nose tackle and contributed 49 tackles and four sacks.