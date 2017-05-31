Chain reaction crash near Seymour shuts down interstate for hours

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A chain reaction crash on I-65 in Jackson County closed the interstate for three hours Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said the crash involved five vehicles on I-65 southbound near the 48 mile marker. According to state police, the interstate was backed up due to an earlier vehicle fire near mile marker 41. Troopers were sitting at the rear of the backup with their emergency lights on.

However, a 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Charles W. Burton, 28, Tell City, failed to slow down for the stopped traffic, police said.

Burton’s truck hit a 2015 Ford van being driven by Michael E. Kleitz, 38, New Albany, forcing the van to go off the road and overturn. Burton’s truck then struck another tractor-trailer driven by Darrel R. Ashby, 66, Lebanon, Va., sending Ashby’s vehicle into the back of another semi driven by Victor Jones, 54, Clarksville, Tenn. The impact pushed Jones’ truck into a Freightliner driven by Larry S. Grover, 50, Harrison, Mich.

Burton became trapped in his vehicle. Crews from the Seymour Fire Department extricated him, and Burton was then flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of what police described as serious injuries.

The other drivers involved in the crash were treated and released at the scene, police said.