× Archie Miller discusses team expectations at IU fan fest

BORDEN, Indiana – Just over two months into his new job as the head IU men’s basketball coach, and Archie Miller is still learning what Indiana basketball is all about.

“It’s just incredible passion,” Miller said as fans streamed into Huber Farms for the annual IU fan tailgate to hear their new head coach speak.

“It speaks volumes on what it’s like to be a part of IU and this basketball tradition.”

While Miller is still learning about all the tradition and the devotion of Indiana fans, he’s also trying to learn more about his team. Wednesday during media availability, the head coach was asked a question we’re all waiting for an answer to, “How good can this team be?”

Miller’s answer, was blatantly honest.

“I don’t really know,” the former Flyers head coach admitted.

“To be honest with you, I don’t have any real expectations or pressure to put on our team right now. There’s a time to put pressure on guys to produce and do things, but that’s when it matters. Right now is a time to get better, a time to get together and a time to start to set the tone from an identity stand point.”

When it matters.

That’s when the head coach wants IU fans to resume their always high expectations. But don’t worry Indiana fans, your new head coach knows the appropriate time for the pressure and expectations to surface.

“As we get into the season. I think we’ll have plenty of time to put pressure on ourselves then.”

Miller went on to say that he wants the fanbase, the alumni and the former players behind the team 110%.

But remember, hold off the expectations…until it matters.