15-year-old girl dies after being struck by van while retrieving ball

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – A 15-year-old girl died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while retrieving a ball.

The crash happened in front of a home on State Road 246 just west of SR 159 in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the incident at 12:38 p.m. When deputies arrived, they learned 39-year-old Stephen Agee was driving a maroon Nissan Quest van eastbound when the teen went into his path.

The young girl was hit by the right front of the van, causing traumatic injuries. She was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, where she later died.

The girl was reportedly a visitor at a nearby home.

The crash is being investigated by ISP Detective Michael Featherling. The investigation is ongoing and officers say drugs and or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The girl’s family has been notified. Her name will not be released until the coroner’s office finishes its identification process.