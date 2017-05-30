× Trump to interview Anderson University President John Pistole for FBI director Tuesday

WASHINGTON– Anderson University President John Pistole is in Washington, D.C. and is being interviewed as a candidate for the open position of FBI director, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

Pistole’s name began being floated as a candidate the day after James Comey was fired from the position. Multiple candidates have reportedly taken themselves out of consideration.

In addition to being president of Anderson University, Pistole is a former deputy director at the FBI and head of the TSA. During his tenure at the FBI, Pistole led counter-terrorism efforts. He helped oversee two dozen policy changes at the TSA.

Pistole was put in charge of the FBI’s counter-terrorism program after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, helping contribute to major terrorism policies during both the Bush and Obama administrations.

He grew up near and graduated from Anderson University.