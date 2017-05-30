St. Vincent Hospital on precautionary lock-down due to nearby incident

Posted 5:08 pm, May 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:12PM, May 30, 2017

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A precautionary lockdown has been initiated at St. Vincent Hospital due to an off-campus domestic disturbance.

Hospital officials say the incident in question occurred in the area of the intersection of W. 86th St. and Township Line Rd.

The incident reportedly involved a person possibly armed with a gun.

The hospital will remain under lockdown until the situation is resolved.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

