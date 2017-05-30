× Report: C.J. Miles to decline option for 2017-18 season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers wing C.J. Miles will decline his player option for the 2017-2018 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, according to an ESPN report.

Miles originally signed with the Pacers in 2014 to a four-year, $18 million contract and was due to make nearly $4.8 million in the final year of that deal.

Ranked fifth on the team last season in scoring at 10.7 points per game, Miles was the Pacers’ best outside shooter, knocking down better than 41% of his attempted three-point shots, good enough to be ranked 15th in the entire NBA.

Miles has seen time in 12 NBA seasons after being drafted in 2005 at No. 34 overall by the Jazz. He spent seven seasons in Utah followed by two in Cleveland before coming to Indiana in 2014.