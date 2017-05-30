× Record Spring Rainfall

On the average May is our wettest month of the year and this month was true to form. We’ve only had 12 dry days this month and we’ll finish this as the eighth wettest May in Indianapolis history. This was our third consecutive month with above average precipitation and one of the wettest Spring’s in years.

We’ll have one dry day on Wednesday and June will begin Thursday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms.

A frontal boundary will stall across the state this week and scattered t-storms will be likely along with some heavy downpours. A daily chance for rain will last through the weekend.

This system will finally move out of the area by Sunday and we’ll get a chance to dry out.

So far this has been a mild Spring.

