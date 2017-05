× Police investigate serious crash at State Road 32 and County Road 500 East in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a serious crash in Lebanon.

The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. on State Road 32 at County Road 500 East. All lanes are closed as emergency crews respond to the area.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.