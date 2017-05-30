‘Only in Florida’: Family finds large alligator swimming in pool to start Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARASOTA, Fla. – The old saying advises you to look before you leap, and a Florida family sure is lucky to have heeded that advice.

The family found an alligator estimated at 7 or 8 feet long in their pool on Memorial Day.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Monday morning, where they found the gator in the pool.

Officers from Florida Fish and Wildlife also responded, contacting a trapper to have the alligator relocated to a “safer and more appropriate location.”

The sheriff’s office posted photos and video of the encounter on its Facebook page.

“Because no two days on patrol are ever the same,” the sheriff’s office wrote in one post, adding the hashtags #OnlyInFlorida and #LookBeforeYouLeap.