Indy Star photographer injures back while avoiding debris from Indy 500 wreck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The drivers involved in the most jaw-dropping crash of this year’s Indy 500 walked away Sunday. The same can’t be said for an Indy Star photographer.

Ron Graphman was capturing the race from the sidelines when Scott Dixon and Jay Howard collided. Dixon was sent airborne and crashed into a wall.

The crash sent debris toward Graphman, who instinctively dropped down to the ground and ended up hurting his back. Graphman was taken to IU Health, where he was treated for a pinched nerve and pulled muscles.

Dixon was medically cleared and released following the incident, though he showed up at the Indy 500 Victory Banquet with crutches Monday.