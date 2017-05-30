× Indiana State Police arrest Frankfort detective accused of OWI

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – A Frankfort police detective is facing an OWI charge after a traffic stop in Miami County over the weekend.

Indiana State Police arrested Wesley Hickson for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Saturday, May 27, and he was transported to the Miami County Jail. He was off duty at the time of the arrest.

Hickson was placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation.

Deputy Police Chief Scott Shoemaker says no information will be released by the Frankfort Police Department concerning the investigation since it was conducted by ISP.