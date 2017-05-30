Indiana opening bidding process for Naloxone supplier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind --The state is calling on vendors to submit bids for supplying the lifesaving drug Naloxone.

Naloxone which is used by law enforcement and medical professionals alike can help reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

According to state data, the number of drug overdose deaths involving opioids has nearly doubled within the past five years; rising from 283 in 2010 to 529 in 2015.

In roughly that same period, (2011-2016) the Indianapolis EMS service has reported that they’ve administered 5,833 doses of Naloxone. Of those doses 1,818 were administered in 2016. Currently the IEMS have administered roughly 859 doses of the drug for 2017.

A new price point for Naloxone would help out communities across Indiana who struggle holding onto, and paying for their supply of the drug. Many agencies have reported the cost of the drug, which has been around for the last 40 years, has skyrocketed since in the last few years.