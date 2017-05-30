× Greenwood police search for men accused of stealing 94 hats worth more than $3,000

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Officers with the Greenwood Police Department are searching for two men accused of stealing 94 hats from the mall.

The theft occurred on March 31, 2017 around 6 p.m. Police say two black males entered the Lids hat store in the Greenwood Park Mall, and they worked together to stuff 94 baseball caps in a white plastic trash bag. The hats have a value of $3,200.

If you have any information about this theft, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS).