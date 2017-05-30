× George Thorogood, Patti LaBelle and Kiefer Sutherland among first announced free concerts at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Patti LaBelle and Kiefer Sutherland highlight the first announced free concerts at the Indiana State Fair.

Fair organizers revealed the first five of 17 planned concerts at the Chevrolet Silverado Free Stage for the 2017 Indiana State Fair. Each night of the fair features a concert that’s free with paid admission.

Here are the concerts announced so far:

George Thorogood and The Destroyers – Friday, August 4

– Friday, August 4 Yacht Rock Revival Tour 2017 – Thursday, August 10 featuring Robbie Dupree, Player’s Peter Beckett, Matthew Wilder, and Elliot Lurie from Looking Glass backed by the Yacht Rock Revue band

– Thursday, August 10 featuring Robbie Dupree, Player’s Peter Beckett, Matthew Wilder, and Elliot Lurie from Looking Glass backed by the Yacht Rock Revue band Blue October – Friday, August 11

– Friday, August 11 Patti LaBelle – Thursday, August 17

– Thursday, August 17 Kiefer Sutherland – Friday, August 18

Online tickets are available for purchase at a discounted rate of $8 (plus a convenience fee) at the Indiana State Fair website. You can also buy them for the discounted rate at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office during regular business hours. Tickets purchased at the gate cost $12.

The Indiana State Fair runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Here’s more on the performers:

George Thorogood and the Destroyers

With more than 40 years of touring and recording; 15 million albums sold; and 8,000 live shows, George Thorogood and the Destroyers have amassed a catalog of hits that includes “Who Do You Love,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over,” “Get A Haircut,” and the anthemic “Bad To The Bone.” The band has released 16 studio albums – including six Gold and two Platinum discs – but it’s their powerhouse live performances that have made GT&D legendary. George will also be releasing his first-ever solo album on Rounder Records on August 4 titled PARTY OF ONE, featuring 14 stripped down, raw, in studio recordings.

Yacht Rock Revival

Yacht Rock Revival is a tour that consists of hit-makers from the past. Featured special guests in 2017 include: Robbie Dupree (Steal Away), Matthew Wilder (Break My Stride), Player featuring Peter Beckett (Baby Come Back) and Looking Glass featuring Elliot Lurie (Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl). All backed by the Yacht Rock Revue band.

Blue October

Blue October is a modern rock band originally from Texas known for shimmering rock songs and haunting lyrics. The band was formed in 1995 and currently consists of Justin Furstenfeld (lead vocals, guitar), Jeremy Furstenfeld (drums), Ryan Delahoussaye (violin), and Matt Noveskey (bass guitar). The band has had eight Top 40 singles over their past seven studio albums and is best known for their platinum singles “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean” from their 2006 platinum album Foiled. The Texas four-piece makes a triumphant return with Sway (Up/Down Records), the band’s first album in two years. They’ve returned strong with a revitalized energy and a positive outlook.

Patti LaBelle

Commonly referred to as the “Godmother of Soul”, Patti LaBelle (born Patricia Louise Holt-Edwards) has had a career spanning more than 50 years and has sold more than 50 million albums. As time continues to evolve, the soulful songbird’s name has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance and class. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility that LaBelle is known and revered for. It’s a small wonder that she has time for anything else in between recording and touring, but at 73 years old, LaBelle is also an author, actress, and entrepreneur. In addition to her successful career as an entertainer and entrepreneur, LaBelle’s work as a humanitarian is just as legendary. She remains an advocate for adoption, foster care, Big Sisters and the United Negro College Fund, among many other initiatives.

Kiefer Sutherland

Legendary actor Kiefer Sutherland (51) released his Americana-tinged debut album “Down In A Hole” in 2016. A professional actor for over thirty years, Sutherland has starred in movies like ‘Stand By Me’, ‘The Lost Boys’, ‘Young Guns’, Flatliners’, ‘A Few Good Men’, ‘A Time to Kill’, and most recently, a western called ‘Forsaken,’ as well as the TV series ‘24.’ In 2002, Sutherland, with his music partner and best friend Jude Cole, began a small record label called Ironworks. The goal of this label was to record local musicians and distribute their music at a time when the music industry was going through a monumental shift. In early 2015 Sutherland played Cole two songs he had written and wanted to record as demos for other artists to record. Cole responded positively to the songs and the album grew organically from those recordings. Their collaboration resulted in Sutherland’s album: ‘Down In A Hole.’