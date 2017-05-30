× Frankfort man sentenced after accusations he ‘scalped’ 3-year-old

Editor’s note: We previously reported that Milburn was sentenced to three years of home detention; however, a Howard County judge later clarified the sentence for us.

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. – Frankfort man Andrew Milburn was sentenced to three years of home detention after police say he “scalped” a 3-year-old girl.

Police first began investigating the incident on February 23, 2016.

Police say Noel Maxwell, Milburn’s girlfriend, discovered swelling on the side of her 3-year-old daughter’s head, so she took the girl to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Frankfort. The child was later transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Maxwell told police she was asleep the night of February 23 when Milburn and the girl returned from visiting Milburn’s parents in Russiaville.

Maxwell said she checked on her daughter after waking up, and that’s when she found extensive swelling on the side of her head. Milburn said the girl must have fallen from a chair.

Doctors at Riley Hospital found that the injuries were not consistent with a fall. Instead, they described it as a “scalping” injury, police said.

Scalping is when the scalp is forcibly removed from the skull, causing internal bleeding. The blood settles around the skull, causing extensive bruising and swelling.

Police say their investigation revealed Milburn had struck the girl multiple times on the head, and pulled her hair while at the Russiaville home.

Milburn was arrested and taken into custody on March 1, 2016.

Last month he accepted a plea deal in the case. As part of the deal, he was sentenced to three years of home detention.