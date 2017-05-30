× Festivals, food trucks, and charity races and walks highlight a busy week of activities for downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The end of May doesn’t mean that downtown activities will come to a halt. In fact with the beginning of June, downtown Indy will almost have something happening each and every day during the first week of the new month.

Drivers should be aware of the various street closures and restrictions and allow for extra time when traveling close to those event sites

Here is what is happening in downtown Indianapolis this week:

Wednesday, May 31

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Thursday, June 1

The NorthWest Quadrant of Monument Circle will be closed 6:30 – 9:45 p.m. for the Indianapolis Monumental Mile. The center lanes of Meridian Street will also be closed between Monument Circle and 13th Street.

Friday, June 2

Blackford Street will be closed between Wabash and New York streets from 9 a.m. Friday – noon Sunday for Vintage Indiana Wine and Food Festival.

Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

The Pediatric Critical Care Walkathon will result in partial closures the Riley Hospital and IUPUI campuses from 7-11:30 a.m. The following streets will be affected:

Riley Hospital Drive between Michigan and 10th streets

10th Street between Riley Hospital Drive and Indiana Avenue

Indiana Avenue between 10th Street and University Boulevard

University Boulevard between Indiana Avenue and Michigan Street Michigan Street between University Boulevard and Hospital Drive

Purple Stride Indianapolis will result in partial closures along the route from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

March for Babies will take place on the IUPUI campus and will in the following closures from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.:

Ohio Street between Blackford and Blake streets (total closure)

Blake Street between Ohio and New York streets (total closure)

New York Street between University and Limestone streets

10th Street bridge over the White River

Blackford Street between New York and Walnut streets (total closure)

Race Away From Domestic Violence will begin and end at the City Market and will result in rolling closures along the route from 8 – 9 a.m. Market Street between Delaware and Monument Circle will be completely closed 7 – 10 a.m.

Special Events

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field evenings Tuesday – Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday evening.