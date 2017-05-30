× Court docs: Muncie man claims he sold heroin to support his children

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man says he sold drugs to ten different people each day to provide for his children. Now, he’s behind bars.

Douglas Garrett Jr. was arrested by police this week on multiple charges including dealing heroin and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Court records show Garrett Jr. told police sold drugs to “pay for his children and take care of them.”

Muncie community activist Marwin Strong knows Garrett Jr. personally.

“I hate what happened to him, but at the same time, right is right and wrong is wrong,” Strong said. Hen added, “we’ve got different dynamics that we’ve got to think about. Did he go find a job? Could he have had a job?”

Strong is leading the “Enough is Enough” movement. He and others are working to help get convicted felons like Garrett Jr. jobs.

“People struggling, loss of jobs in Muncie. People don’t want to hire felons,” he said. He added, “they’re scared of finding a job and make honest money, because look at it, it’s tax free money. It’s free out here, but it’s illegal. If you do the crime, you do the time.”

Click here for resources available to families in Delaware County.