British zookeeper dies after ‘freak accident’ involving tiger at Hamerton Zoo Park in England

LONDON (AP) — Police said a tiger killed a female zookeeper Monday at Hamerton Zoo Park 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of London.

“A tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper. Sadly the female zookeeper died at the scene,” Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement.

The zoo said in a statement that a “freak accident” was to blame for the death. It said, “Our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues, friends and families at this dreadful time.”

Hamerton Zoo posted a statement on its website saying staff members were too “distressed” to speak the media about the death. The zoo is closed Tuesday while the investigation continues. British media identified the woman as Rosa King.

33-year-old Rosa King was killed by a tiger https://t.co/7sEQlXTlQv — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 30, 2017

Police said they were called to the zoo late Monday morning.

The tiger never escaped from the enclosure, and police said foul play was not suspected in the keeper’s death.

Visitors were evacuated when the incident began and an air ambulance was summoned to provide emergency help for the victim.

An eyewitness says visitors were removed calmly and that there was no panic.

Here’s the statement posted on the zoo’s website: