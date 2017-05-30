× Beech Grove police searching for teenage girl last seen Sunday

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – The Beech Grove Police Department is searching for a teenage girl.

Officers say 14-year-old Kassie Carman ran away from home. She was last seen Sunday at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Kassie was reportedly wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas and a black sweatshirt when she was last seen. Police say she has hazel eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair. She’s about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 lbs.

Kassie’s parents believe she could possibly be suicidal.

If you have any information regarding Kassie’s location, you’re asked to call 317-782-4949 or 911.