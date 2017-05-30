Expect a beautiful Tuesday with small rain chances tonight; heavier rain rolls in this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be a beautiful Tuesday! Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the west at 10-20 mph with scattered clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-upper 70s.

There will be the chance for a spot shower or storm after 9 p.m. tonight through about 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Most won't get wet as it will be isolated.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be dry before we develop a more unsettled weather pattern from Friday through Sunday. You will need to keep outdoor plans flexible this weekend. The coverage of rain will go up on both days, and few heavy downpours will be possible, however it won't be a washout.

Overall, it looks like Sunday will be wetter than Saturday, but rain totals through Sunday night could be around 2".

Temperatures stay warm through early next week.