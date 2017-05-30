39-year-old Indy father shot to death- one of four recent murders in near northwest side neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are continuing to search for a killer tonight following a fatal shooting early Tuesday on the near northwest side.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Congress Avenue around 1:40 a.m. in response to a shooting.

The victim is identified as 39-year-old Damon Young.

"I’m still really trying to wrap my head around it," said Juan Ackles.

Juan described Young as one of his best friends. Young is described as a loving father and husband and a colorful character in the neighborhood.

"People that knew Damon are gonna remember him being a jokester," said Ackles. "Everybody knew him. He was kinda loud and he drew attention to himself, but he was a good guy. I can’t imagine anybody wanting to do something like to him."

During the day, friends and family set a teddy bear and flowers outside the victim's family home which is just a few doors away from where Young got killed.

"I mean I think it’s terrible. He was a well-liked guy around the neighborhood," said Ackles.

Investigators haven’t said what led up to the violence, but Young’s murder is the fourth homicide in the neighborhood in recent weeks.

Just two blocks away, 51-year-old Jesse Sims was shot and killed in his car near 32nd and Clifton.

Two weeks earlier, Patricia Goodall was shot to death inside a home on North Capitol avenue in Crown Hill.

That murder came just days after 15-year-old Sema Jordan was murdered in an alley off 35th street.

Earlier this month, the IMPD held a roll call on Clifton as a way to illustrate the department’s concern for the neighborhoods safety, but all four murders remain unsolved.

Neighbors say until the killers are caught, the cycle of violence won’t stop.

"Unless they find the ones that are doing all this and get them off the street, stuff like this is going to continue to happen," said Ackles.

No arrests have been made in any of the four recent murders

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the cases to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.