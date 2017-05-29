This is who cleans up all the trash left behind at IMS after Indy 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- All the trash left behind by the hundreds of thousands race fans at yesterday’s Indy 500 is now gone. Dozens of central Indiana non-profit groups showed up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway early this morning to help clean up the stands.

Each organization is paid based off how many sections its volunteers clear.

Eastside Church of God in Anderson plans to use the money it earned to help pay for a couple of upcoming mission trips.

“It’s a great way to make money, but it’s a lot of hard, nasty, work,” said East Side Church of God Pastor Mark Shaner.

Many of the groups that helped with track cleanup have been doing this for years. They say the mess left behind this year is far worse than they have ever seen.