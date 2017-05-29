Silver Alert issued for missing northern Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger

Posted 7:57 pm, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 08:41PM, May 29, 2017

Michael Phillips

MUNSTER, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from northern Indiana.

Police say 77-year-old Michael Phillips was last seen in Munster around 1 p.m. Monday. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Phillips is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt with a blue stripe and blue jeans. He is believed to be driving a beige 2002 Chevrolet Venture minivan, with Indiana plate D784NN.

If you have any information on Michael Phillips, contact the Munster Police Department at 219-660-0001 or 911.

