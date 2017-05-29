× Sheriff’s office investigating after bombs are left inside multiple mailboxes in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – Authorities in Madison County are investigating after explosive devices were found inside in four mailboxes.

Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the devices, commonly known as “works” bombs, were found in two Anderson subdivisions. He says the potential for injury from the bombs is significant.

Deputies were first called to the subdivisions near Ind. 9 and county roads 500 North and 600 North on Sunday. Officers were again called to the same neighborhood for a similar complaint Monday.

Sheriff Mellinger says the “victims don’t have any connections to one another and none of them have experienced any type of confrontation or conflict that they would attribute this to.”

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.