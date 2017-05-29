Shelby County dog shelter making repairs after Sunday evening storm damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fountaintown, Ind - A dog shelter in Shelby County is asking for volunteers and supplies after strong wind caused damage to several of the shelter’s kennels Sunday evening.

Canine Castaways, located at 10879 N 200 W near Fountaintown, is a non-profit shelter that takes in dogs that have been scheduled to be euthanized or have other medical issues. Shelly Christie, who runs the shelter, says the shelter currently houses 45 dogs and she hopes to find each of them a permanent home.

But now, the shelter is scrambling to make repairs after powerful straight line winds damaged several of the shelter’s kennels and cages Sunday night. Christie says she first heard the howling of wind, then the howling of dogs outside.

“The kennels just flipped,” Christie said. “The dogs were scared to death, running around. We were scared.”

Several of the kennels were picked up and tossed dozens of feet, leaving eight dogs without shelter in the storm. The dogs roamed around, but luckily stayed nearby.

“Luckily everybody was okay,” Christie said. “We retrieved all the dogs, nobody was hurt.”

But the damage to the kennels left the non-profit shelter in a tough spot. With limited funding and supplies, Christie didn’t know how she would continue to care for the displaced dogs. Some of the kennels were fixable, but others would need to be replaced.

“We put a plea out, we’ve had a lot of volunteers come out,” she said. “We’ve got dogs that are kind of, not really stacked up, but it’s kind of cramped.”

By Monday morning, help had arrived. Several volunteers from around the area spent their Memorial Day helping to repair kennels that could be fixed. Christie also received support from other area animal rescue organizations. At least two such groups had already donated money to purchase supplies for new dog shelters.

“It makes me feel awesome,” Christie said. “I just didn’t know what I was going to do, so thanks to everybody. It’s going to come together.”

Christie says she is still in need of some supplies like straw and mulch. If you’d like to help, you can contact Canine Castaways at (317) 345-6578. You can also contact the shelter through its website.