Record-setting rainfall this month

May is our third consecutive month with above average precipitation. High pressure will be our dominant weather feature for the first half of the week and we’ll get a break from wet weather for the next 48 hours.

A frontal boundary will stall across the state later this week and rain will return Thursday. Scattered t-storms will be likely along with some heavy downpours. A daily chance for rain will last through the weekend.

This system will finally move out of the area by Sunday and we’ll get a chance to dry out.

We’ve had almost nine inches of rain this month.

Our Spring rainfall is nearly seven inches above average.

A daily chance for rain returns late this week.

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Heavy rainfall is likely this week.

