IndyCar celebrates 101st Indy 500 with Victory Banquet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another historic Indianapolis 500 saw its checkered flag this weekend, and the IndyCar series gathered to celebrate another successful month of May with the annual victory banquet at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

The man of the night was Takuma Sato, winner of the 101st running of the Greatest Spectacle in racing.

“It is unbelievable,” said Sato, in response to hearing himself introduced as Indy 500 champion. “It’s a significant day. After yesterday, my life could be changed.”

Sato’s first place finish earned him $2,458,129 of the overall $13,178,359 purse.

“I think (winning the) Indy 500 is every driver’s dream,” added Sato, “Win or lose, it did matter at the end of the day, but just (to) participate in this event is so enjoyable.”