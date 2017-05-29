LIVESTREAM: Indiana governor speaks at Memorial Day service honoring fallen heroes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will speak at a Memorial Day service conducted by Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Centers on Monday.

The service begins with music at 9:30 a.m. and the program begins at 10 a.m.

It will be at the Hoosier Patriot Memorial on the grounds of Washington Park East Cemetery located at 10722 E Washington Street.

Major General Courtney P. Carr is also expected to speak at the service.

The ceremony will include the sounds of the Navy Band Great Lakes and a three volley salute honoring U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines.

Bob Sheese with Disc Turner’s Mobile DJ is running the audio for the service.