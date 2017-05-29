× Husband and wife carjacked by teens while delivering morning newspaper

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A husband and wife are carjacked by armed thieves while delivering newspapers in Indianapolis.

The armed robbery took place early Monday morning on Indy’s west side.

The two victims were in the car delivering the IndyStar when two teens came up and pretended to be lost before quickly pulling out a gun.

“The gun was right in our face,” said victim Jerry Rosner.

The carjacking took place on a dark barely-lit section of Bertha street just after 3:30 in the morning.

“I thought I was going to get shot,” said Rosner. “You feel like this guy is going to shoot me.”

Rosner says the suspects forced him out of the car first and for a split second he tried to talk some sense into the thieves.

“I sorta took a step towards him and said, ‘What are you doing this crap for?’” said Rosner.

At the same time, a second suspect ran around to the other side of the car and with a gun pointed at his wife Jerry quickly realized fighting back wasn’t an option.

“What I was wanting to do was grab one of the guys because they were just kids, but it happened so quick,” said Rosner. “To me he looked scared and nervous and that’s the worst people you can confront.”

The second both victims were out of the car, the suspects sped away.

Having survived a carjacking Jerry and wife, who deliver papers for a little extra cash during their retirement, aren’t convinced they want to continue to early morning activity.

“The wife says it’s time to quit. The daughter said that too,” said Rosner. “You always wonder what are people doing out walking the streets in the morning. You think they’re up to no good. Well guess what? They’re up to no good.”

No arrests have been made, but anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.