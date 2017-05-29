Fire hazard prompts nationwide recall of electric lawnmowers

Two different brands of cordless lawnmowers are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received several reports of incidents regarding the Kobalt and Greenworks mowers, including five reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

The following models are included in the recall:

Brand Product Colors Model Number Item Number Date Codes Kobalt 40-volt max cordless dual-blade push lawn mower Blue and black KM2040X-06 506586 04/14/14 to 05/14/15 Greenworks G-MAX 40-volt twin force cordless electric push lawn mower Green and black 25302 N/A 04/10/14 to 07/17/15