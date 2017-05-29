Fire hazard prompts nationwide recall of electric lawnmowers

Two different brands of cordless lawnmowers are being recalled due to a fire hazard.
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received several reports of incidents regarding the Kobalt and Greenworks mowers, including five reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.
The following models are included in the recall:
|Brand
|Product
|Colors
|Model Number
|Item Number
|Date Codes
|Kobalt
|40-volt max cordless dual-blade push lawn mower
|Blue and black
|KM2040X-06
|506586
|04/14/14 to 05/14/15
|Greenworks G-MAX
|40-volt twin force cordless electric push lawn mower
|Green and black
|25302
|N/A
|04/10/14 to 07/17/15
The electric mowers were sold at stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from May 2014 to July 2016. They were about $350.
The affected models have a large label on the rear bag door area with a serial number, model number and date code.
Photo Gallery
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers, remove the battery and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.