Cleveland police identify young boy walking without shoes on interstate

Posted 9:02 am, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 09:39AM, May 29, 2017

Photo of boy courtesy of Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Officers with the Cleveland Police Department have identified a young boy found walking on an interstate ramp in the rain without shoes. They say he is a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Garfield Heights.

Police stopped the boy around 12:31 a.m. as he walked down the Interstate 71 ramp in a t-shirt, shorts, and no shoes.

Officers believed he was possibly experiencing an unknown medical emergency, and he was taken to the hospital. He was unresponsive and unable to answer any questions.

Police say he was reported missing from his Garfield Heights home by his foster family around 8 a.m. Monday. He is still in the hospital.

There have been no arrests made, and the case is still under investigation.

