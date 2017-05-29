× Body pulled from Kentucky lake identified as missing Hendricks County man

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. – A body pulled from a Kentucky lake Monday morning has been identified as a missing man from Lizton, Indiana.

An officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says the body of 30-year-old Kyle McCain was recovered around 8:30 a.m. by members of the Russell County Search and Rescue.

Police tell WKYT that McCain was on a tube being pulled by a houseboat on Lake Cumberland when he and another man fell off. McCain went under and did not surface.

Officials told WKYT that he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

McCain’s family issued a statement last week saying he was loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend. He had a passion for auto racing and helped young people in a program to pursue their dreams in racing.