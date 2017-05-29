× A warm Memorial Day and week of weather with small rain chances tonight

This weekend marked the “unofficial start of summer”. Temperatures will be WARM this afternoon with highs near 80! We’ll see a cloud/sun mix through the afternoon with breezy conditions. Winds will occasionally gust to over 20 mph.

We do have an isolated T-shower chance after 6pm tonight. Most will stay dry, but we’ll keep that isolated chance through 11pm.

The next 4 days will be pretty quiet. Temperatures in the 70s and a lot of dry time. There will be another SMALL rain chance Tuesday night into Wednesday. But there will be lots of dry time over the next several days.

Rain chances go up late in the week and into the weekend with temperatures staying in the upper 70s through Sunday.