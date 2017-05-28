× Sebastien Bourdais back at IMS after qualifying wreck

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Sebastien Bourdais returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway just one week after a horrifying wreck in turn two during Indy 500 qualifying.

“It’s pretty emotional,” Bourdais told Indy Sports Central two hours before the the 101st Indy 500. “It’s just a good feeling to be back, but it’s strange to not get ready to race, prepare a helmet and put the suit on. I’ve never been to a track attending a series I’m supposed to race in and not go race. It is what it is. Sometimes you just have to put up with whatever obstacle’s in front of you.”

Bourdais had surgery to repair fractures in his hip and pelvis. He said the pain was so severe after hitting the wall that he wishes he would have lost consciousness.

“I’m not sure I knew what pain meant before, now I do,” Bourdais said. “There was nothing pleasant about the five and a half hours that followed the accident.”

He’s not allowed to put weight on his right leg for five more weeks, but he hopes to be back in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Honda for the IndyCar Series season finale in September 17 in Sonoma.

“That’s definitely the target,” said Bourdais. “With a good car, I think it’s a realistic time frame. So as long as I’m physically in good shape, I’d like to be able to do it.”