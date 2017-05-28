× SCHEDULE | 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Sunday marks the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Here’s a look at the race day schedule:

5 a.m.: Outside Parking Lots Open

5 a.m.-noon: Administrative Office Open, Credential Office Open

6 a.m.: Cannon signifies opening of public gates

6 a.m.-12:21 p.m.: IMS Midway Open

6 a.m.: Infield Parking Lots Open

6 a.m.-11 a.m.: Ticket Trackside Office Open, Credential Trackside Office Open

6 a.m.-noon: IMS Ticket Office Open

6 a.m.-noon: Ticket Remotes Open (Gates 3, 6, 9, 10)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.: Public Gates Open

7 a.m.: Snake Pit Gates Open

8 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Begins from IMS Museum

8 a.m.: Parade of Bands

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: NERF NITRO Kids Zone Open

8:05 a.m.: Adventure Club Concert Begins – Snake Pit

8:15 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Arrives at Checkpoint 1 – 4th Street

8:30 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Arrives at Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza

8:45 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks Arrives at Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway

9 a.m.: 500 Festival Princess Parade Laps

9-10 a.m.: Celebrity Red Carpet – Pagoda Plaza

9:35 a.m.: Purdue Band Leads Borg-Warner Trophy to Yard of Bricks

9:40 a.m.: Action Bronson Concert Begins – Snake Pit

9:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy arrives on Yard of Bricks

10:05 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash” performed by Purdue University Band

10:11 a.m.: IMS Rolling Stage featuring Jonathan Jackson + Enation

10:15 a.m.: RL Grime Concert Begins – Snake Pit

10:27 a.m.: Green Flag delivered by IU Health Helicopter in Turn 1

10:38 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Winning Drivers Laps

10:55 a.m.: Historic Race Car Laps

11:03 a.m.: 101st Airborne Aerial Demonstration, Turn 1 and Turn 4

11:33 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions

11:46 a.m.: “God Bless America” performed by Angela Brown

11:48 a.m.: Military Address delivered by General Robert B. Abrams, Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command

11:54 a.m.: Presentation of Colors

11:55 a.m.: Invocation delivered by Rev. Mike Welch

11:56 a.m.: Rifle Volley, Victory Podium; “Taps,” Flag Stand

11:57 a.m.: “America The Beautiful”

Noon: Veteran Salute

12:01 p.m.: National Anthem performed by Bebe Rexha

12:02 p.m.: Flyover performed by U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress Bomber with 69th Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, Minot, North Dakota

12:12 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison

12:14 p.m.: “Drivers Start Your Engines” – Victory Podium

12:21 p.m.: 101st Running of the Indy 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil – 200 Laps

12:25 p.m.: Marshmello Concert Begins – Snake Pit

2 p.m.: Zedd Concert Begins – Snake Pit

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (6 a.m.-checkered flag): Gate 1, Gate 1C, Gate 1B, Gate 1B.1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 5, Gate 5A, Gate 6, Gate 6A, Gate 6B, Gate 7S Pedestrian, Gate 7 Vehicle, Gate 7N Pedestrian, Gate 8, Gate 9, Gate 9A, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A, Gate 11B, Gate 11C, Gate 12, Gate 27

STANDS OPEN:

General Admission ($40) – Backstretch Family Mounds, Backstretch Mounds, Turn 2 Mounds, Turn 3 Mounds, Turn 4 Mounds

Reserved Seating – A Stand, A Penthouse, B Penthouse, B Stand, C Stand, E Penthouse, E Stand, G Stand, H Stand, J Stand, North Vista, North Vista Wheelchair, Northeast Vista, Northeast Vista Deck, Northwest Vista, Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock, Paddock Penthouse, Paddock Pressbox, Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, South Vista, South Vista Deck, Southeast Vista, Southeast Vista Deck, Southwest Vista, Tower Terrace, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Gasoline Alley Roof, Wheelchair Accessible

PARKING LOTS OPEN: ALL PARKING IS SOLD OUT FOR RACE DAY. IMS PARKING REQUIRED FOR PARKING ENTRY

Exterior Lots (5 a.m.): Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G, Lot 5, Lot 8, Main Gate, Brickyard Crossing, North 40

Interior Lots (6 a.m.): All Infield Lots

CAMPING LOTS OPEN: Lot 1A, Lot 1C, Lot 2, Lot 3G, Lot 3P, Lot 4, Lot 4AP, Lot 5, Lot 6, Lot 9

MUSEUM HOURS: 6 a.m.-5 p.m., $10 Adults, $5 Youth (ages 6-15), Free (5 and under)

TICKETS: Reserved seats available at various prices. General Admission – $40 (No concert entry). Kids 15 and under free when accompanied by an General Admission adult. For more information, visit the IMS website.