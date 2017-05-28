Residence burglarized in Needham, several electronics and guns stolen

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Grant County until 8:00 p.m.

NEEDHAM, Ind. – A home was reportedly broken into and burglarized Friday in Needham.

At around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Johnson County Police responded to a report of a home burglary in the 4800 block of N. 750 E.

Lisa Wilde told police that she believes a burglar entered through a door on the side of a newly added part of the house.

Police checked the door and found no signs of forced entry. The total value of items stolen was around $2350.

Items taken:

  • Remington 22 rifle with scope
  • Remington 22 rifle
  • 12-gauge shot gun
  • 20-gauge shot gun
  • 48” Samsung flat-screen TV
  • Dell laptop
  • Nintendo Wii
  • Xbox 360 with controller and games

Wilde told police that they are going to install a security system. At the time of the report she could not provide serial numbers to the items stolen.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

