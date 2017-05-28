Residence burglarized in Needham, several electronics and guns stolen
NEEDHAM, Ind. – A home was reportedly broken into and burglarized Friday in Needham.
At around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Johnson County Police responded to a report of a home burglary in the 4800 block of N. 750 E.
Lisa Wilde told police that she believes a burglar entered through a door on the side of a newly added part of the house.
Police checked the door and found no signs of forced entry. The total value of items stolen was around $2350.
Items taken:
- Remington 22 rifle with scope
- Remington 22 rifle
- 12-gauge shot gun
- 20-gauge shot gun
- 48” Samsung flat-screen TV
- Dell laptop
- Nintendo Wii
- Xbox 360 with controller and games
Wilde told police that they are going to install a security system. At the time of the report she could not provide serial numbers to the items stolen.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.