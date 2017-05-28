× Residence burglarized in Needham, several electronics and guns stolen

NEEDHAM, Ind. – A home was reportedly broken into and burglarized Friday in Needham.

At around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Johnson County Police responded to a report of a home burglary in the 4800 block of N. 750 E.

Lisa Wilde told police that she believes a burglar entered through a door on the side of a newly added part of the house.

Police checked the door and found no signs of forced entry. The total value of items stolen was around $2350.

Items taken:

Remington 22 rifle with scope

Remington 22 rifle

12-gauge shot gun

20-gauge shot gun

48” Samsung flat-screen TV

Dell laptop

Nintendo Wii

Xbox 360 with controller and games

Wilde told police that they are going to install a security system. At the time of the report she could not provide serial numbers to the items stolen.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.