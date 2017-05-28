× Muncie man arrested after child killed in crash

MUNCIE,Ind.–Indiana State Police arrested a Muncie man following a crash Sunday that claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. emergency crews were cal to a one vehicle crash with ejection on north bound State Road 67, just North of Meeker Avenue.

Investigators say the driver, 28-year-old Jessica Skeens of Farmland was driving a van with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Nathaniel Jordan of Muncie. Also in the vehicle were two of Skeens children who were in the middle seat in child restraint seats. Two additional children were in the rear seat without child restraint seats.

According to police, Skeens and Jordan were arguing when Jordan punched Skeens and grabbed the steering wheel, causing her to lose control of the van.

The van reportedly left the roadway rolling over into a ditch and coming to rest on its wheels.

Skeens 6-year-old daughter, Taelyn Woodson, a back seat passenger, was partially ejected out of a window and died from her injuries. The three other children were transported to I. U. Health’s Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Jessica Skeens was treated for a broken arm. Nathaniel Jordan was treated for minor injuries.

State Police troopers arrested Jordan on charges of Neglect of a dependent causing death, Felony Criminal recklessness and Domestic Battery. Jordan was taken to the Delaware County Jail.

Investigators say further charges are possible as they continue to review the accident investigation.

Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor along with improper use of child restraints and seatblets contributed to injuries in the crash.