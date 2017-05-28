Judge dismisses lawsuit against Clinton by Benghazi families

Posted 8:00 am, May 28, 2017

WASHINGTON – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton filed by the parents of two Americans killed in the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington says the former secretary of state didn’t defame the parents when disputing allegations that she had lied.

The lawsuit also alleged Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods were killed because Clinton’s use of a private email server ultimately exposed terrorists to sensitive information.

Patricia Smith was one of the plaintiffs who gave an emotional speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention against Clinton. Her son and Woods were killed in the September 2012 attack along with CIA operative Glen Doherty and U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens.

The lawsuit dismissal was first reported by Politico.

