IN Focus: Mayor, governor honor fallen heroes at annual service

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett were among those making remarks during Friday’s Memorial Service at the Indiana War Memorial.

The 500 Festival Memorial Service honors Hoosier military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Capital City Chorus and Indiana National Guard’s 38th Infantry Division Band also performed during the service, and names of Indiana service members who have fallen within the past year were read aloud during a wreath-laying ceremony.

In the video above, see more of the mayor and governor's remarks from Friday's service, and one of our special "4 Our Heroes" reports highlighting Indiana military personnel serving aboard the U.S.S. Eisenhower.

