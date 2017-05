Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What kind of reaction will Vice President Mike Pence get at today's Indianapolis 500? And how will the Russia investigation impact next year's midterm elections in Indiana?

In the video above, IndyStar columnist Tim Swarens shares his thoughts on this week's top stories, including the special election in Montana and the controversy that ensued after one of the candidates attacked a reporter the night before he won the election.