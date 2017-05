Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - On this week's edition of IN Focus, CBS4 talks with Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN), who speaks for the first time since the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

In the video above, Brooks shares her thoughts on the appointment of a special counsel to manage the investigation into Russian interference, and her take on the President's first trip overseas.

In the video below, CBS4's Matt Smith talks with education secretary Betsy DeVos during her trip to Indianapolis last week.