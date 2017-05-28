IN Focus: Heightened security with VP attending Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS - Vice President Mike Pence will be at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 later today.
With Pence in attendance, authorities will be enforcing tighter security measures. In the video above, CBS4's Alexis McAdams talks with IMS and homeland security officials about security for this year's race.
Pence confirmed he's attending the race in a tweet on Thursday:
In the video below, Pence's successor, Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) talks about the economic impact of the Indy 500 in an interview with FOX59's Dan Spehler: