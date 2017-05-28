IN Focus: Heightened security with VP attending Indy 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Vice President Mike Pence will be at the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 later today.

With Pence in attendance, authorities will be enforcing tighter security measures. In the video above, CBS4's Alexis McAdams talks with IMS and homeland security officials about security for this year's race.

Pence confirmed he's attending the race in a tweet on Thursday:

Going to the #Indy500 has been a Pence tradition for decades. Karen & I look forward to being at @IMS for the 101st running this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Ao2c0lGjrO — Vice President Pence (@VP) May 25, 2017

In the video below, Pence's successor, Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) talks about the economic impact of the Indy 500 in an interview with FOX59's Dan Spehler: