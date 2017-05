INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Storms ripped through central Indiana Friday night as storm season continues to truck along.

Take a look at some weather pictures that were sent in.

Reports came in of tree damage around Crawfordsville and Pittsboro. There was a Tornado Warning issued for Fountain and Montgomery counties.

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday, there were over 2,000 residents throughout the area without power. That number has dramatically dropped by Saturday morning.