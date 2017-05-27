× Pregnant mother of two children killed in crash near Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind.—Morgan County authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old pregnant woman, Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the 5200 block of Hadley Road around 2:15 p.m. on a report of a single vehicle crash.

Witnesses said the driver ran off the road and then over corrected. Her car slid sideways and slammed into a utility pole, killing the woman on impact.

The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Abigail Wasylyshen. She was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Friends say she was on her way home from running errands at the time of the accident.

She leaves behind a husband and two young children ages 3 and 1.

She was 38 weeks pregnant with her third son.