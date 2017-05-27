Police: Five arrested after two guns, drugs seized during west side home search
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD have arrested 5 inviduvals after numerous drugs and guns were confiscated during a search warrant.
On Thursday, a narcotics unit served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Berwick Ave. on the west side.
Upon arrival, SWAT members made a forced entry into the residence and secured it before detectives reportedly entered.
Police observed 4 adult males, 1 adult female and a young toddler in the residence.
The following items were seized during the search.
- $2911 in cash
- AK-47 rifle with two fully loaded magazines
- 10 grams of crack cocaine
- 11 white tablets of a controlled substance
- 35 blue tablets of a controlled substance
- 54 pink tablets of Dorman capsules
- 9 mm handgun with magazine
- 439 grams of marijuana
- 2 digital scales
The target of the investigation, 35-year-old Brandon Penn, was placed under arrest for dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, serious violent felon in possession of a handgun, neglect of a dependent, and was also arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant.
21-year-old Aliyah Griffin, who lives at the residence, and was the mother of the 2-year-old toddler, was interviewed and arrested for dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and neglect of a dependent.
CPS was called to the scene and removed the child from the home.
The other three occupants of the residence, 59-year-old James Watson, 55-year-old Robert Ervin, and 28-year-old Cortney Robinson, were all arrested for visiting a common nuisance.
All suspects were later transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.