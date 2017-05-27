Fans prepare for the possibility of rain on race day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – While hundreds of thousands of people make their final preparations for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, they are also preparing for a variety of weather scenarios.

“I’ve been watching the weather every day hoping it’s not rainy and it’s been perfect every year since I started going so fingers crossed,” one race fan said Saturday.

The weather forecast for Sunday shows some precipitation could enter the Indianapolis area in the early morning hours. There also a chance for severe weather later in the day.

“I’m already planning on it,” race fan Devin Nelson said. “(Sunday) is going to be a rain out. It’s the way it is. I’ve been here for 22 years so I know when that forecast is not good.”

For your race day forecast you can get the latest updates from The Weather Authority app. You can download that free application in the iTunes or Google Play store.