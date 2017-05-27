Dog loses eye after goose attack in South Bend

Posted 2:12 pm, May 27, 2017, by

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A dog has lost his right eye after an attack by a Canada goose in Indiana.

The South Bend Tribune reports that a purebred Mi-Ki named Rocky was attacked Wednesday in South Bend while on an early morning walk with owner Irma Rice. He spent the night at Roseland Animal Clinic.

Rice says she’s frequently seen geese during their walks along Riverside Drive and they’d never been an issue before.

Garry Harrington is the director of South Bend’s Rum Village Nature Center. He says goose attacks are very rare and this is the first one he’s seen during his 23 years at the center.

Harrington says the city is working on a natural resources management plan to create buffers along riverbanks to deter geese from walking onto land.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s